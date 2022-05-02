Gregg County Commissioners reject two proposals for Longview parking facility

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Monday morning, Gregg County Commissioner’s voted unanimously to reject two proposals that had been presented to them for the cost of building a new downtown Longview parking facility.

The proposals were between $18-20 million, more than the $10-12 million the county had anticipated spending on the project.

“When we got that number we were somewhat surprised and we also financially had not made those type of plans, we had made plans for a considerably lower number and we just need to see if we can do better and I think we can,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.

Stoudt says the county plans to approach the project from a different angle to try and get a better price.

“Let’s go back and sharpen our pencil. Let’s get the architect and engineer to look at this from some other different angles and then come back to the court and go at it again. We are not giving up on this project, I will make that very very clear. We are not giving up. We have study after study that’s pretty clear we need a downtown parking facility,” Stoudt said.

Stoudt also added that he hopes to get additional participation from other contractors.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.