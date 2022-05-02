Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Facebook post, toy gun lead to Canton man’s arrest at county courthouse

David Anthony Damate-Graves
David Anthony Damate-Graves(Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly making threatening posts on Facebook and showing up to the Van Zandt County courthouse with a toy gun.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix gave details of the incident in a Facebook post, saying that his office was alerted to a Facebook post on Sunday made from the account of David Anthony Damate-Graves. In the post, Damate-Graves expresses frustration with his life and says he is “waiting for my final moment tomorrow” and warns “the rain of lead will cover the square if I were y’all stay away from the downtown court house [sic] tomorrow.”

The report stated unsuccessful attempts were made to locate Damate-Graves on Sunday and as such officers took positions in the Canton square Monday morning. Then, at 7:50 a.m., the report states that Damate-Graves was observed in front of the courthouse carrying a plastic toy firearm that had been modified to resemble a real firearm. Damate-Graves was then taken into custody and booked without incident into the Van Zandt County jail on a charge of terroristic threat.

