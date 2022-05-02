Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texas NICU nurse uses firsthand experience to better serve families

As Mother's Day approaches, we're sharing the story of an East Texas mother who uses her own experience to better serve babies and their families in UT Health's
By Blake Holland and Christian Terry
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As Mother’s Day approaches, we’re sharing the story of an East Texas mother who uses her own experience to better serve babies and their families in UT Health’s Neonatal intensive Care Unit.

Jamie Morrison, RN, is the clinical educator at the UT Health Tyler’s NICU, which opened in January 2022.

Nine years ago, Morrison spent Mother’s Day in another hospital’s NICU as she experienced her own pregnancy complications An experience that helped her better understand a job she already knew so well.

KLTV 7′s Blake Holland spoke with Morrison and will have more tonight on KLTV 7 News.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Longview police officer is seen at the site of a fatal crash between an SUV and a...
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision in Longview
Crystal Costlow (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
42-year-old Larue woman allegedly used broom, fishing poles, metal rod to attack man
Fritz Hager has new music out Thursday, and it went over well, to say the least.
Fritz Hager III sees newly released EP hit number 1 on pop charts Thursday
The logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday,...
East Texans have names called on final day of NFL Draft
Devin Harper is charged with murder in connection with a convenience store shooting in Hawkins.
Hawkins police release names of victim, shooter in convenience store shooting

Latest News

Jakori Randall was arrested Monday in Lufkin in connection with a shooting. No injuries were...
Lufkin man arrested in connection with Monday afternoon shooting
Gregg County Commissioner's Court
Gregg County Commissioners reject two proposals for Longview parking facility
Robert Flournoy
Judge extends lawyer’s restraining order against Angelina County Commissioners Court
Smith County administrator gives voting update
Thousands of East Texans turn out for early voting ahead of May 7 election
Longview firefighters rescue tenant at apartment fire