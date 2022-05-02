East Texas NICU nurse uses firsthand experience to better serve families

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As Mother’s Day approaches, we’re sharing the story of an East Texas mother who uses her own experience to better serve babies and their families in UT Health’s Neonatal intensive Care Unit.

Jamie Morrison, RN, is the clinical educator at the UT Health Tyler’s NICU, which opened in January 2022.

Nine years ago, Morrison spent Mother’s Day in another hospital’s NICU as she experienced her own pregnancy complications An experience that helped her better understand a job she already knew so well.

KLTV 7′s Blake Holland spoke with Morrison and will have more tonight on KLTV 7 News.

