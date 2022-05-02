Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bidens to host 2020 US Olympic Team at White House


President Joe Biden speaks at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Washington.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to host the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team at the White House on Wednesday, staging a much-delayed, in-person celebration for participants of the Japan Games — which were themselves pushed back a year by the coronavirus.

The president and first lady Jill Biden will host the Olympians on the South Lawn, the White House said.

Jill Biden made her first solo overseas trip as first lady by traveling to Tokyo to attend the 2020 Olympics in July 2021 — though access remained restricted because of the pandemic.

Last summer, the Bidens hosted a virtual celebration for Team USA from the Tokyo Olympics from their home in Delaware. The president said then that he’d like to host the team at the White House in the future.

East Texas NICU nurse uses firsthand experience to better serve families
East Texas NICU nurse uses firsthand experience to better serve families
Texas African American Museum in Tyler kicks off $40K renovation project
Texas African American Museum undergoes renovations.
Texas African American Museum in Tyler kicks off $40K renovation project
East Texas NICU nurse uses firsthand experience to better serve families
Biden restores celebration of Eid al-Fitr at White House