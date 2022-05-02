Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bell Boeing awarded $302 million contract for four Ospreys

(Bell Helicopter Textron Amarillo)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell Boeing will receive a $302 million contract this year to fund four MV-22B Ospreys for the U.S. Marine Corps.

With the contract comes about 12 percent of work in Amarillo, 30 percent of work in Fort Worth, 1 percent of work in McKinney, 3 percent of work in Red Oak, 2 percent of work in Park City, Utah, 15 percent of work in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, 1 percent of work in Endicott, New York and about 4 percent of work outside of the U.S.

The work is expected to be completed in November 2025.

The money is from the Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent, River, Maryland and will be given to Bell this year.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Harper is charged with murder in connection with a convenience store shooting in Hawkins.
Hawkins police release names of victim, shooter in convenience store shooting
David Anthony Damate-Graves
Facebook post, toy gun lead to Canton man’s arrest at county courthouse
Crystal Costlow (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
42-year-old Larue woman allegedly used broom, fishing poles, metal rod to attack man
Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
Woman bitten by copperhead inside restaurant still suffering 5 years later, files lawsuit
Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape

Latest News

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb
WebXtra: Upshur County jail plants garden to feed inmates
The garden they hope will eventually help offset rising food costs for the jail.
WebXtra: Upshur County jail plants garden to feed inmates
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store