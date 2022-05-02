Longview firefighters rescue tenant at apartment fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department reports responding to a two-alarm structure fire at an apartment complex on Saturday.

Units arrived at approximately 11:50 p.m., they reported heavy fire conditions coming from an upstairs apartment at 600 W. Avalon. There were reports of tenants in the adjacent apartment unit being trapped and not able to exit their apartment due to the flames and smoke.

Firefighters rescued a trapped tenant without injury and gained control of the fire before spreading to additional units within the building.

Two people were treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is believed to be accidental in nature.

The Longview Fire Department responded to this fire with 6 fire engines, 3 ladder trucks, 2 ambulances and 6 support vehicles.

