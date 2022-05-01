Missing special needs Rains County woman found safe

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rains County woman with a cognitive disorder who went missing Friday night has been found safe, according to the Rains County Sheriff’s Office.

“We couldn’t be happier to announce that Courtney has been found safe,” a post on the Rains County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated. “We want to thank the amazing community we live in for peeping their eyes open and assisting us in the search. As always, we want to send a huge thank you to the Emory Fire Department and EMS for always making themselves available to us when we need extra hands.”

Saturday’s Facebook post stated that deputies Danielle Aly, Cy Guthrie, and David Rojo worked with Emory Fire Chief Darren Renshaw and his firefighters to put a search party together. The search party combed the area for more than six hours before Dollgener was found safe, the Facebook post stated.

“A job well done by all,” the Facebook post stated.

A post on the Rains County Emergency Management Facebook page also said that Dollgener had been found and said, “Thank you.”

According to the Rains County Emergency Management post, Dollgener left her home on Kansas Street at about 6:30 or 7 p.m. Friday night.

“Courtney has the mind of a 10-year-old as well as other health issues that has everyone worried for her safety,” the Rains County Emergency Management post stated. “Her family advises she is known to sleep in odd places.”

Dollgener has gone missing on other occasions as well.

In June of 2015, Dollgener went missing from her then-residence on Hollytree Drive in Tyler. Tyler police officers found her unharmed in the morning hours of the next day, according to a previous East Texas news story.

About a year later, Dollgener, who has Prader-Willi Syndrome, went missing on FM 14 near Tyler State Park, according to another East Texas News story. Then on April 16, 2016, an employee at State Park Grocery called Smith County dispatch and said Dollgener was standing outside the store.

SCSO deputies responded to the scene and found Dollgener alert and responsive. She told them that she was tired, hungry, and thirsty. Dollgener also told the deputies that she had been walking in the woods, but she could not tell them exactly where she had been.

Dollgener’s mother was called out to the scene. After EMS personnel checked Dollgener out, she was released to her mother.

