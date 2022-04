LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Longview Saturday evening.

It happened near N. Eastman Road and E. Hawkins Parkway. Northbound traffic on Eastman Rd. and all traffic on Hawkins Pkwy. is blocked as police work the scene.

Police advise using an alternate route around this crash.

