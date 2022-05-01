Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

East Texans enjoy beautiful spring day at Lake Gladewater

East Texans took advantage of the beautiful spring weather Sunday and enjoyed a day at the lake.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans took advantage of the beautiful spring weather Sunday and enjoyed a day at the lake.

KLTV’s Arthur Clayborn spoke to some of the people spending time at and in Lake Gladewater. Some people swam, and others rode jet skis or fished from a pier. One family brought their dog with them.

James Criss, of Gladewater, said he came out to the lake to enjoy the beautiful day. He added that he doesn’t like to go to the lake when it is 100 degrees outside.

“I decided I’d come out before it gets too hot,” James said. “Here in Texas, we only get about five days that are nice.”

James said they used to play volleyball when they went to the lake, but they are getting too old for it now. He added that they were having a cookout.

Gavin Higginbotham and Nathan Avant, both of Longview, were out riding Gavin’s jet ski on the lake. Gavin explained that his grandmother bought the jet ski for him.

“The weather got nice, so we decided to come on out,” Gavin said. “It’s not too windy.”

Gavin and Nathan agreed that riding the jet ski on the lake is a lot of fun.

“It feels great to know that there is a good community out there,” Nathan said.

If they hadn’t decided to go to the lake, they would probably be inside talking and playing games, Gavin said.

Donna Higginbotham, Gavin’s grandmother, said they were enjoying the beautiful day, adding “It feels great.”

She said she teased her grandson earlier Sunday by saying that it was going to rain.

“He said, “No, it’s not, Mimi,’” Donna said with a laugh.

According to Donna, they had been waiting all winter for a chance to go to the lake.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Longview police officer is seen at the site of a fatal crash between an SUV and a...
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision in Longview
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
The logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday,...
East Texans have names called on final day of NFL Draft
Smith County murder case among possibly compromised by court reporter
Smith County murder case among possibly compromised by court reporter
Hawkins convenience store shooting
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Hawkins convenience store

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
88-year-old man dies in 3-vehicle wreck on US Highway 96 in Jasper County
Source: Gray News Media
27-year-old woman dies in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 63 in Jasper County
Day at the lake
Source: KLTV Staff
Day at the lake