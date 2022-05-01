42-year-old Larue woman allegedly used broom, fishing poles, metal rod to attack man

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old woman Saturday in connection with allegations that she got high on marijuana and used a broom, fishing poles, and a piece of metal rod to attack a man.

Crystal Dawn Costlow, of Larue, is still being held in the Henderson County jail on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, Her bond amount has been set at $30,000.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, an HCSO patrol sergeant was dispatched out to the 9200 block of County Road 4346 in Larue on April 28 to check out a report of a disturbance. A woman told dispatch that Costlow had been at the property causing problems.

While the HCSO sergeant was en route to the scene, Costlow allegedly left the house and started walking to her home, which is also on CR 4346. Dispatch also told the sergeant that the victim had called 911 wanting to speak to a deputy.

The sergeant called the victim by phone and asked what happened.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, said Costlow had consumed marijuana before she started acting “aggressively violent,” the affidavit stated. Costlow allegedly started yelling at the man from the kitchen area and accusing him of talking to another woman through the bedroom window.

Costlow hit the man in the mouth and then started hitting him with the kitchen broom, the affidavit stated. After the man took the broom away from Costlow, she allegedly grabbed his fishing rods and started hitting him with them.

At that point, the victim fought to take the fishing rods away from Costlow, the affidavit stated. She then allegedly started kicking and clawing him, “causing bodily injury.”

“[The victim] stated she then picked up a piece of metal rod (approximately three-quarter-inch in diameter, 6-7 inches long used for a receiver trailer hitch) and struck him across the arm,” the affidavit stated. “[The victim] stated that he put Crystal in a bear hug until she calmed down.”

According to the affidavit, Costlow continued to claw and attack him. She also allegedly tried to bite him.

The victim released Costlow after she calmed down. However, she continued to attack him, and he retreated from the residence, the affidavit stated.

The HCSO sergeant who obtained the arrest warrant spoke to two female witnesses after he got to the scene. They told him that they saw Costlow go into her home. When the sergeant and a deputy approached the home, Costlow came out the front door.

Costlow allegedly staggered as she walked down the steps and continued to struggle to walk steadily when she got down.

“She appeared to be intoxicated and belligerent,” the affidavit stated.

When Costlow was asked if she had consumed any illegal drugs, she replied that she had, the affidavit stated.

During the investigation, paramedics told the law enforcement officers that she could be overdosing from the narcotics she had consumed, and she was released to get medical treatment at UT Health in Athens.

The HCSO deputy at the scene with the sergeant photographed the victim’s injuries to his arms, his chest, his back, his neck, and the left side of his face.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.