City of Longview gives update on siren warning system maintenance

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It never stops. That’s what the Longview Fire Department says about warning siren maintenance. But if a siren malfunctions, it may be a while before repairs can be made.

Sometimes the warning sirens can be heard clear as day, even during the night. Other times the sound of the storm itself nearly drowns them out. Longview Fire Chief JP Steelman says the system originated during the cold war, but it still can be effective.

“We have a twenty-siren system here in the city of Longview, and there’s always some type of maintenance. There’s a reoccurring process for making sure that those sirens are maintained,” Steelman said.

That reoccurring process is testing.

“The first Wednesday every month at noon, if the weather’s permitting, then we test that system to find out where any deficiencies may be. Every one of those sirens gets a silent check every day. I get a report. It comes to my phone,” Steelman said.

If there are problems, they are reported to a company that has scheduled maintenance in a given city.

“Our guy is based in Oklahoma, so we have to kind of wait our turn in line for him to get all his service calls done. And typically, when he comes here, he’ll try to make all his repairs at one time,” Steelman said.

The chief said they can’t come running if there’s a problem.

“That’s one of the things that we struggle with is the limited amount of people that are authorized to work on these systems,” Steelman said.

But maintenance is proactive.

“Every year those sirens get kind of a complete once-over all the way from top to bottom just to make sure that they’re maintained,” Steelman said.

Mobile Communications America recently replaced batteries on the siren on west Cotton Street.

“They have a battery back up system to them that will allow that siren to continue to run until the batteries are drained dead,” Steelman said.

He said they’ll run about an hour on the batteries, but they are rarely needed that long. The chief also says the sirens are meant for people who are outside, and everyone should make sure their phone is charged in case of an approaching storm.

Chief Steelman says if one siren goes down others are close enough that they can still be heard in the overlapping system.

