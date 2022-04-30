Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly cloudy today with highs in the 80s. Also a chance for showers and thunderstorms.
Mostly cloudy today with highs in the 80s. Also a chance for showers and thunderstorms.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies today with isolated/scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs this afternoon will range from the low to mid 80s. There is a low chance for a few strong to severe storms today/tonight, the main threats being wind and hail. This begins a period of unsettled weather in East Texas, with rain in the forecast for next seven days. While it won’t rain everywhere everyday, there is a chance each day for some portion of the region. At least an inch of rain looks likely for many over the next week.

As far as severe weather is concerned, again there is a low chance for an isolated severe storm today, and then we’re also watching Wednesday and Thursday as well. If you’re like me, you can be frustrated when there is uncertainty in the forecast. Unfortunately, the setup we’ll be in means the events of each day can change what will happen the next day (front locations, “juice” in the atmosphere, etc.). Continue to check for updates, but I’d say it is a good idea to keep the umbrella, boots, and poncho handy for the next several days, it is spring in Texas after all. Have a great Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawkins convenience store shooting
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Hawkins convenience store
A Longview police officer is seen at the site of a fatal crash between an SUV and a...
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision in Longview
Smith County murder case among possibly compromised by court reporter
Smith County murder case among possibly compromised by court reporter
Sheriff Steve Hendrix
Van Zandt County sheriff facing criminal charge resigns
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Morning Weather 4-30-22
Saturday Morning Weather
Saturday Weather Trivia 4-30-22
Saturday Weather Trivia