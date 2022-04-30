Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies today with isolated/scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs this afternoon will range from the low to mid 80s. There is a low chance for a few strong to severe storms today/tonight, the main threats being wind and hail. This begins a period of unsettled weather in East Texas, with rain in the forecast for next seven days. While it won’t rain everywhere everyday, there is a chance each day for some portion of the region. At least an inch of rain looks likely for many over the next week.

As far as severe weather is concerned, again there is a low chance for an isolated severe storm today, and then we’re also watching Wednesday and Thursday as well. If you’re like me, you can be frustrated when there is uncertainty in the forecast. Unfortunately, the setup we’ll be in means the events of each day can change what will happen the next day (front locations, “juice” in the atmosphere, etc.). Continue to check for updates, but I’d say it is a good idea to keep the umbrella, boots, and poncho handy for the next several days, it is spring in Texas after all. Have a great Saturday.

