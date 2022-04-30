Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a warm and muggy start to our Saturday, rain chances are on the rise. In addition to scattered showers along a slow moving cold front, isolated strong to severe storms will be possible across the eastern half of the area, so a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 11 PM for several East Texas counties, including Angelina, Gregg, and Smith counties. Hail up to the size of quarters will be possible at times, as well as the chance for isolated damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is very low, thankfully, but it is not at zero. Our severe threat should end after midnight, but a few thundershowers could persist into early tomorrow morning. Isolated showers and thundershowers will be possible Sunday afternoon, but coverage for this rain does not look great right now. For a little bit of good news: East Texas has been removed from the Slight Risk of severe storms on Monday! Isolated thunderstorms will still be possible, but the overall severe threat has declined for our area. Lets hope it stays that way. Tuesday will see a decent shot at catching a shower or storm throughout the day before coverage for our rain drops down just so slightly on Wednesday. Storm coverage will likely increase later on Thursday as another cold front will move into East Texas. A few of the storms on Thursday could be severe, so we ask that you keep an eye on this already busy forecast for further updates. Rain should finally end for most by Friday and Saturday of next week behind the cold front as drier air pools back in over the area. May officially begins tomorrow, so I’d say the forecast definitely fits the bill for the first full week of May. Keep the umbrella close, friends. We’ll be watching the skies closely.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.