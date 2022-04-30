The Coalition, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office collect disposed prescriptions on drug takeback day

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Angelina Beautiful Clean, The Coalition, and Abeldt’s Gaslight Company as they spent the day taking prescription drugs back from the community.

“The focus for this day is to make sure that people dispose of their medicines in the correct way, that’s best for the community and environment. So don’t flush them don’t throw them in the garbage,” said Abby Baker, Community Coordinator for The Coalition.

The event is a national awareness day that law enforcement and nonprofit organizations around the world use to take back unused prescription drugs in the community.

“It’s better to really help get rid of it here safely and not worry about hitting the streets near someone trying to sell it,” said Mark Guerra with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

All the prescriptions collected today will be disposed off in a safe environment.

“They don’t have to worry about peeling the labels I know a lot of people worried about their address and their stuff getting out information once I put it in that box, it gets sealed and no one ever looks at it ever sees it again,” said Guerra.

“If you have kids at home, make sure to lock them up. Just to make sure that they are not being accessed by people they shouldn’t be,” said Baker.

If you missed today’s drug drop off you can still drop those prescriptions off at the Angelina County Sheriff’s office, they have a green drop box inside.

