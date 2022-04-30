Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision in Longview

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - 4:33 p.m. update - The scene has been cleared and that portion of Loop 281 has been reopened.

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with an SUV in Longview.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports from the scene of the incident which happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. As of this writing, eastbound traffic was blocked in the 1200 block of Loop 281 near Bodacious Barbecue. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

That portion of the loop will remain blocked while the Longview Police Department conducts an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawkins convenience store shooting
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Hawkins convenience store
Smith County murder case among possibly compromised by court reporter
Smith County murder case among possibly compromised by court reporter
Sheriff Steve Hendrix
Van Zandt County sheriff facing criminal charge resigns
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

Latest News

At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Longview Saturday evening.
At least one killed in Longview two-vehicle crash
Strawberry Décor
Arp honors high school seniors, celebrates strawberries at annual festival
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision in Longview
A Longview warning siren on Cotton Street. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.
City of Longview gives update on siren warning system maintenance