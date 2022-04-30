Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - 4:33 p.m. update - The scene has been cleared and that portion of Loop 281 has been reopened.

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with an SUV in Longview.

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum reports from the scene of the incident which happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. As of this writing, eastbound traffic was blocked in the 1200 block of Loop 281 near Bodacious Barbecue. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

That portion of the loop will remain blocked while the Longview Police Department conducts an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.