Mark In Texas History: ‘First Lady of Texas’ Ima Hogg was Mineola native

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - Ima Hogg was the daughter of Governor James S. Hogg. Born in 1882, Hogg’s first name was taken from her uncle’s Civil War poem, which featured two women named Ima and Leila. There are reports the future governor gave her that name to attract the attention of Texas voters.

But Ima Hogg didn’t let her unusual name be her legacy. Hogg studied fine arts at the University of Texas and she studied in New York and abroad in Europe. After oil was discovered on her plantation, she was afforded the luxury of devoting her life to the arts, historic preservation and philanthropy.

Ima Hogg's historic home in Mineola. (KLTV)

Ima Hogg was recognized nationally and had received many accolades for her service to Texas. She died in 1975 in London and was buried in Austin.

Her birthplace was recognized with a historical marker in 1997.

The birthplace of Ima Hogg historical marker is located at the intersection of North Line Street and West Kilpatrick Street.

Ima Hogg historical marker. (KLTV)

