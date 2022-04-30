Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Diboll axes Central Heights in seeding game to take top spot heading into playoffs

Diboll wins(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two games were not enough between #14 Central Heights and #6 Diboll to decide the top two seeds out of 21-3A. The third game was a classic at a packed Poland Field on the Angelina College campus.

Diboll defeated Central Heights 4-2 to take the top-seed out of 21-3A heading into the playoffs. Central Heights will be the two-seed. Huntington and Hemphill wrap up the remining teams out of the district heading into the playoffs.

The first time the two played, Diboll shocked the baseball fans in East Texas with a 17-0 win. The second meeting saw Central Heights win 1-0. Diboll will now play Kountze in the Bi-District round of the playoffs while Central Heights will meet up with Anahuac.

