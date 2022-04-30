Camp in Rusk having ‘Hillbilly weekend’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk Kamp of America Holiday is having their ‘Hillbilly weekend’ this Saturday where games food, and fun activities will take place.

The day will begin Saturday morning with a full country breakfast at 8 a.m.

Games for kids such as hillbilly bowling, hay rides, armpit serenade, and a hot dog eating contest will kick off at 11 a.m.

RV'S on the campgrounds (Sariah Bonds)

The manager Bill Thorn says the camp is a fun place for people to come relax and forget about society.

“We’re gonna have a lot of fun with the kids; bring ‘em all. It’s just going to be wonderful. We’re going to be doing armpit serenade ... you have to get it going ... and we’re going to be doing some seed spitting, but were going to use M&M’s, we won’t be using seeds and not eating them after you’re done.”

The camp is a franchise with more than 500 locations across North America.

