Arp honors high school seniors, celebrates strawberries at annual festival

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Arp Community celebrated their annual Strawberry Festival Saturday where select high school seniors were honored with scholarships.

The President of Arp community events, Erin Holcomb Geromettae, says she went from having 60 vendors sign up to participate in the strawberry festival to one hundred and ten vendors.

Holcomb Geromettae says The main goal for the strawberry festival was to highlight the seniors at Arp high school for their hard work.

“My belief is be the change you want to see and we have to raise our kids with the right values and community is one of them,” said Holcomb Geromettae.

A portion of the funds that vendors paid to participate in the festival were used to award select seniors with scholarships.

Annalee Prestidge was a scholarship recipient of the largest scholarship that has ever been given out.

“I had to make a really long essay and come out here and help today to get some community service hours,” Prestidge said.

Prestidge said she will put that money towards her future education.

Connie Davis, a member of the Arp Garden Club said she is fortunate to be a vendor at The strawberry festival once again.

“I know it’s our fourth annual strawberry festival and our garden club has been in existence for almost 80 years,” said Davis

Arp High School head football coach Dale Erwin was given a heartfelt farewell after his announced retirement.

Arp High alumni, who now plays for the Texas Longhorns, DeMarvion Overshown came out to show support to the community and to say farewell to his former football coach.

Holcomb Geromettae said the community is trying to get back to the livelihood they were once at.

“We have heart small town but we have a lot of heart that’s what I love about Arp,” Holcomb Geromettae said.

