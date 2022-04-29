Wind farm eyeing land in Fannin County

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - A wind farm could be making its way to Fannin County.

At Thursday nights Honey Grove council meeting, Fannin County Judge Randy Moore, informed members of the council and public about the future of their town.

Judge Moore said he was contacted at the end of last week about Ceilo Wind Farm eyeing land in the county.

He said the proposed 72 windmills planned would stretch from South of Dodd City Off of FM 2077 and goes east to south of honey grove, about 15-16 miles.

He said the wind mills will be about 800 feet tall.

Judge Moore said the lease contact runs for 25 years.

“Those areas that were perfect areas for subdivisions to come in for housing to come in for Honey Grove to enlarge for Windom to enlarge it will be curtailed by that, by this move.” Judge Moore

Judge Moore said as a county they have no control if the windmill company comes in.

Judge Moore said he plans to have a town hall meeting with the mayors of the towns that this would effect.

Judge Moore said he believes the wind farm has started buying or leasing land.

News 12 reached out to Cielo Wind for a comment and have not heard back.

