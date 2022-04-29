Avalon Faire prepares royal sendoff for 2022 season

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - If you feel the need to take in some jousting or other things renaissance, this is your last weekend to do so in Gregg County at the Avalon Faire.

If you have the right stuff, wear it. The minotaur did. And so did and does, Mark Hall, better known as King Arthur.

“We have a lot of people that dress up, and they pay a lot of attention. Every weekend is a different theme. Next week is Viking Invasion. And so we’ll be looking forward to the Vikings,” Hall said.

Queen Guinevere’s secret name is Laminda Miller and she has spent the last three years as a weekend queen.

“It’s just exciting to get to meet all the people that are interested in this time period and even get to talk to the young ones and tell them about the characters. It’s just fun,” Queen Miller said.

Fun a-plenty, and some wow factor, too, like a bird of prey demonstration with audience participation. And Aerialist Selkie Shine, also known as Arianna Berry, defies gravity with her silky spinning show. And her favorite part of the faire?

“My favorite part is working with the kids. They wear me out and I can’t say no, but I absolutely love it,” Berry said.

And though there are other shows and dancers, the big crowd pleaser is the metal people on horseback smashing each other with sticks: jousting.

Sir Andrew, under all that armor, is Andrew Neff, who took up jousting just recently during the pandemic.

“I was watching Knight’s Tale and I was like, ‘man I wonder what it’s like to do that?’ And I got with the American Jousting League. They took me under their wing and they brought me up,” Neff said.

He went up against Lady May. They had a couple tie breakers then Sir Andrew took it 3 to 2.

And if you still need a stress reliever, there’s Family Therapy where you can work it all out with big foam bats. Don’t worry. What happens at the Avalon Faire, stays at the Avalon Faire. Well, unless there’s video of it.

The faire runs from 10am to 7 pm on Sunday, and 10 to 6 on Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for ages 13-18, and $6 ages 4-6. Under 3 is free. It’s located on FM 1252 just west of Highway 42 in Gregg County.

