Van Zandt County sheriff facing criminal charge resigns

Sheriff Steve Hendrix confirmed over text his last official day in office is May 14.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The recently indicted sheriff of Van Zandt County is resigning from office.

Sheriff Steve Hendrix confirmed over text his last official day in office is May 14.

The resignation comes following a March indictment on a charge of Class B misdemeanor false statement to a peace officer.

District Attorney Tonda Curry said the resignation is part of a plea agreement between his lawyer and the DA’s office.

“Details are not yet subject to open records yet,” Curry said. “This is part of an agreement to resolve charges.”

Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sgt. Blake Snell are also under indictment in the same case. Curry said an agreement has not been reached with them.

All three are accused of giving false statements in an investigation over an excessive force case.

Van Zandt County sheriff, 2 others in office indicted

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

