Tyler man arrested by multi-agency task force gets prison plea deal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man arrested by a multi-agency task for while a wanted fugitive struck a plea deal with a Smith County judge Friday afternoon.

Isaac “Grizzly” Capetillo agreed to a 20 year prison sentence in exchange for a lessening of the charge against him in Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.’s court. The Smith County District Attorney’s office initiated the lessening of the charge from engaging in organized criminal activity to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Capetillo arrested on March 11, 2021 when agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety and deputies with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office located him at a Tyler hotel. The search of his hotel room and car resulted in the seizure of a large amount of methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, a large sum of cash, and four semiautomatic rifles.

