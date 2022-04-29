Residents call on Bell County to remove confederate monument outside county courthouse

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A group of residents is calling for a change they say should have happened years ago and once again demanding the removal of the confederate monument on the grounds of the Bell County Courthouse.

Earlier this week, removal was brought up by Precinct 4 County Commissioner John Driver, but voted down.

“I am a descendant of some of the slaves,” said Shirley Fleming, Killeen resident and former councilwoman. “My heart is bleeding.”

In the wake of the commissioners court’s decision to shoot down Driver’s request to once again consider removal, protests were organized, in part, by county commissioner candidates Louie Minor and Stacey Wilson.

“So I’m here, we are here to either give the county commissioners a nudge… to let them know what we’re about and what we want to do here,” said Minor.

He is currently running for the same seat occupied by Driver, who is not seeking another term.

“We stand in a monumental moment in history, where there has been a greater awareness for inclusivity of the experiences that represent this nation and community,” said Wilson.

Some of the protesters echoed the concerns Driver had. That included Andy Williams, the mayor of Nolanville, who said he wants removal because the issue was dropped around two years ago.

“This is not something that we should sweep under the rug and let die,” said Williams. “We should let them know that we are serious about this matter.”

In September of 2020 the commissioners voted to let the state legislature bring removal to a vote, but no decisions ever came from Austin.

And before that was decided many were in front of the courthouse, making calls to keep the statue.

“But the statue itself is historic, this is where it was originally put and this is where we think it should remain,” said one resident in August of 2020.

But others disagree.

And a discussion is what the group is trying to bring to the commissioners. And they plan on being in front of the courthouse once a month until changes are made.

“That statue represents my ancestors who have died, who was raped, who was lynched by those people,” said Fleming.

