Police investigating after person shot outside Longview nightclub

Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT
LONVGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview officers were called to the scene of a shooting early Friday morning.

Police responded to The Electric Cowboy, located in the 1000 block of McCann Rd. at 1:42 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they were told multiple shots had been fired outside the club. People at the scene directed the officers to a convenience store nearby, where they found a gunshot victim outside a car that had crashed into the store’s sign.

Officers began performing lifesaving aid to the victim, who was then taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you know anything about the incident, call Longview Police at (903) 237-1110 or call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP (7867). You can also report information online via the Crime Stoppers website.

Day at the lake