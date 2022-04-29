Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police arrest Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston

Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man wanted for crimes in Houston was taken into custody following weeks of searching according to officials.

Isaiah Moore, 18, of Lufkin, was taken into custody without incident around 1:20 p.m. at Creekside Apartments on Sayers Street according to police.

Moore had a felony warrant out of the Houston area for engaging in organized criminal activity. Lufkin police say he was considered armed and dangerous.

Moore will be taken to the Angelina County Jail, awaiting extradition to Harris County.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lufkin man wanted in connection with organized crimes in Houston

