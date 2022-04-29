Nacogdoches woman arrested in connection with 2-vehicle fatal crash

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches woman was arrested Thursday in connection with a two-vehicle crash that killed a man in January.

Kelly Renee Poole, 41, of Nacogdoches, was arrested Thursday on a charge of criminally negligent homicide. According to the incident report, Poole’s vehicle was traveling southbound on Farm to Market Road 1878 and passing other vehicles was veering into the northbound lane of the road, which was a marked no passing zone.

The victim’s vehicle was traveling in the northbound lane as Poole was attempting to pass other vehicles. Both Poole and the victim swerved into a ditch. Hector Martinez, 41, Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martinez was an employee at Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital’s emergency room. He was fondly remembered at the time of his death.

“He was a calm voice to our ER. He brought peace to scared families,” said Ashlynn Stamps, a fellow emergency room admissions co-worker.

