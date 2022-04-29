Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Temperatures are starting out in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies this morning. Expect clouds to break by midday with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. It will be warm and breezy today with temperatures in the mid 80s and south winds gusting to 15 and 20 mph. More clouds are expected this weekend with a chance for rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible along a weak cold front Saturday that will stall over East Texas and keep slight chances for rain through Sunday. Another front approaches early next week that will bring a better chance for thunderstorms to the forecast with the best chance during the evenings and overnight hours through next week.

