Mobberly Baptist Church rummage sale returns after two-year hiatus

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Mobberly Baptist Church rummage sale got underway this morning at the Gregg County Fair Grounds.

Everything from clothes, household goods, electronics and more is available. All proceeds from the event go to the Mobberly Benevolence Ministry for Family Services.

“To do the rummage sale helps bring a lot more money in to help people in the community. Not only Mobberly members, but people in the community. They see people every Tuesday. We help 17 people per week. It’s a great thing we love it,” said Greg Scobee, Committee Head for the Mobberly rummage sale.

Saturday is the last day of the rummage sale. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and will close at 2 p.m. All items are half off Saturday and admission is free.

