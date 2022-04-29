Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin Anchor Club participate in ‘Mats that Matter’

“We make ours, about 36 inches by six foot. So they’re big enough for somebody to actually sleep on, they’re given away they are never sold, and they’re usually taken to the church in the park and given to the homeless,” said Nanree Lewis, long time member of Mats that Matter.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin High School Anchor Club, a volunteer and service group, is participating in “Mats that Matter.” It’s an idea catching on worldwide, with groups collecting plastic bags to crochet into mats for those in need.

The Anchor Club members have been collecting plastic grocery bags to partner with Herty Baptist Church.

It takes approximately 200 bags to complete one mat and the students collect and organize them to send to the ladies at Herty Baptist Church to crochet.

Project Club member Milah Williams said it’s a process that takes time.

“It’s not as easy as you think is, it’s not just, they just fold up the bags, they actually like crochet it and they do more with it,” said Williams.

“We make ours, about 36 inches by six foot. So they’re big enough for somebody to actually sleep on, they’re given away they are never sold, and they’re usually taken to the church in the park and given to the homeless,” said Nanree Lewis, a long time member of Mats that Matter.

If you would like to donate any grocery bags you can drop them off at Herty Baptist Church on 2914 Atkinson Drive.

They have a drop box there.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

