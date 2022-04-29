Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview city council unanimously approves new police chief

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Arthur Clayborn and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In a unanimous vote Thursday night, the Longview City Council approved interim chief Anthony Boone to become permanent chief of Longview Police Department.

Chief Boone has been with the City of Longview since 20021. He has worked his way up through the ranks of the department. Prior to being interim chief, he was assistant chief with the department. Chief Boone shared some of his goals for the department.

“I’m just humbled by the opportunity to be the chief of police for our police department here in the city. I’m very excited to lead the men and women of this police department. My goals moving forward are to work on retention and recruiting. We definitely want to get fully staffed and keep the staff that we have. Those are some of our big goals,” Boone said.

Chief Boone also added that incorporating a community policing model and philosophy to reduce crime is also part of the department’s goal.

