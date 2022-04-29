Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lawyers say deadly Astroworld concert documentary could ‘taint the jury pool’

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT
HOUSTON (AP) - The experiences of panicked concertgoers who couldn’t breathe and had no clear path to escape a massive crowd surge at last year’s deadly Astroworld music festival in Houston are featured in a new documentary.

But lawyers for Live Nation, which is being sued for its role as the festival’s promoter, say they’re concerned that publicity from “Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy,” could “taint the jury pool.”

The documentary is set for release Friday in 11 Texas cities. But Charlie Minn, the film’s director, says it’s a balanced and fair documentary that tries to show what happened.

Ten people died and hundreds of others were injured at the Nov. 5 concert by Scott, a popular rapper.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

