Inflation pushes Upshur County commissioners to increase sheriff budget

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Commissioner’s Court voted unanimously to approve to funding increases to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office budget.

“Those in favor please indicate. Motion passes 5-0,” said Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb made a presentation to the court about rising fuel and food costs. Webb asked for an additional $30,000 for fuel for his deputies, and an additional $48,000 to purchase food for the jail. The commissioners approved both increases as emergency funding.

“They understand where I’m at because everybody’s feeling this. It’s just not the government, it’s not the county. It’s the citizens here in the county that are also feeling the pinch at the grocery store and at the gas. So, I think they can relate to where we’re at here,” said Upshur Sheriff Larry Webb.

Sheriff Webb says in previous years they were able to shift funding to make budget for food and gas, but this year costs have risen too much to handle the budget that way.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.