Honey bees return to Tyler Rose Garden observation hive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With temperatures beginning to warm up, Keep Tyler Beautiful and the Tyler Municipal Rose Garden welcomed back the bees to the Honeybee Observation Hive on Thursday, April 21.

The hive was moved to C.N.C. Honey Farm in Whitehouse by volunteers from the East Texas Beekeepers Association (ETBA) in November 2021 to ensure the safety of the bees during the winter season.

Honey bees at work in the Tyler Rose Garden Observation Hive (Blake Holland/KLTV)

The Honey Bee Observation Hive is located in the northeast corner of the Rose Garden. The construction of the Observation Hive began in August of 2020 by volunteers from Boys Scouts of America East Texas Area Council and the ETBA. The hive box was built by Dick Counts and volunteers from the ETBA and was donated by C.N.C. Honey Farms.

The City of Tyler is one of six cities in Texas to be designated a Bee City USA, under the Keep Tyler Beautiful program. Our mission as an affiliate is to educate and raise awareness in the community on the importance of all pollinator species, including Honey Bees.

Keep Tyler Beautiful is actively planning for National Pollinator Week, which is on June 20 through the 26, and the annual Bee Day in the Garden Celebration on June 23, so mark your calendars!

