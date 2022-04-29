Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Hawkins convenience store

The incident was confirmed to have taken place at JJs Fast Stop.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The Hawkins Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store.

The incident was confirmed to have taken place at JJs Fast Stop. According to Officer Eric Tuma with the Hawkins Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting around 9:15 a.m. They arrived to find a victim laying on the ground. The victim is deceased.

Tuma said through witness statements and security camera footage, they were able to determine a suspect. Officers then went to the suspects house where he allegedly confessed to the crime. He is currently in custody.

Tuma said they were told the two individuals had been involved in an altercation at the same location the night before, but police were not called out to that incident.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Day at the lake