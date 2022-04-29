Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Warm and breezy this evening. Showers and thundershowers possible over the weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It was a warm afternoon for sure as highs topped off in the middle 80s for most East Texans. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday as a cold front moves in and stalls over portions of East Texas. This does not look like a wash-out forecast, but we will have to share the weekend with some rain so please remain weather alert and keep the umbrella handy. Storm chances ramp up on Monday and the Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for scattered strong to severe storms. Please remain weather alert and monitor the forecast for more updates. Next Tuesday trends a bit warmer before even better shots of rain arrive later next Wednesday and Thursday This will certainly be a more active stretch of weather here in East Texas. Let’s hope that most storms will behave and JUST bring the much appreciated rain for the first week of May.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawkins convenience store shooting
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting at Hawkins convenience store
Smith County murder case among possibly compromised by court reporter
Smith County murder case among possibly compromised by court reporter
Sheriff Steve Hendrix
Van Zandt County sheriff facing criminal charge resigns
Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page
Police investigating after person shot outside Longview nightclub
Laine Hardy.
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in student dorm

Latest News

Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Late Morning Weather at your Fingertips Friday 4-29-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips