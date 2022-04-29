Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It was a warm afternoon for sure as highs topped off in the middle 80s for most East Texans. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday as a cold front moves in and stalls over portions of East Texas. This does not look like a wash-out forecast, but we will have to share the weekend with some rain so please remain weather alert and keep the umbrella handy. Storm chances ramp up on Monday and the Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for scattered strong to severe storms. Please remain weather alert and monitor the forecast for more updates. Next Tuesday trends a bit warmer before even better shots of rain arrive later next Wednesday and Thursday This will certainly be a more active stretch of weather here in East Texas. Let’s hope that most storms will behave and JUST bring the much appreciated rain for the first week of May.

