Emergency bridge repairs underway on US 84 in Shelby County

((Source: TxDOT))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Drivers may want to seek alternate routes in Shelby County Friday.

Texas Department of Transportation is making emergency repairs to the Attoyac River Bridge on US Highway 84 West in Shelby County. As a result, traffic will be stop-and-go for the time being. Traffic control is in place on each side of the bridge in both Rusk and Shelby counties.

Officials estimate that repairs will be completed and cleared by 8 p.m. today.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

