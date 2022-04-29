Emergency bridge repairs underway on US 84 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Drivers may want to seek alternate routes in Shelby County Friday.

Texas Department of Transportation is making emergency repairs to the Attoyac River Bridge on US Highway 84 West in Shelby County. As a result, traffic will be stop-and-go for the time being. Traffic control is in place on each side of the bridge in both Rusk and Shelby counties.

Officials estimate that repairs will be completed and cleared by 8 p.m. today.

