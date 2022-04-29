East Texas 10-year-old gives back to East Texas Crises Center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas 10-year-old is helping give back to the community.

Nevaeh Lender donated 10 bags totaling 270 items to the East Texas Crisis Center. Her mother saw on social media where Melissa Azzam was doing her annual toiletry drive. Nevaeh’s mom brought her daughter when they dropped off supplies during the drive. When Nevaeh learned what the crisis center does and what the supplies were for, she was moved to get involved herself. Navaeh had help from a friend gathering supplies she donated such as deodorant, toothbrushes, and floss.

“I feel great doing it cause it makes me happy and then it makes me happy to think that the women will be happy to get different things,” Navaeh said.

“10 years old to take it upon themselves to go and help someone else. You know at that age kids are not thinking about other people usually they are thinking about what they are going to do next. Where they are going to play, where they are going to go. What kid thinks that they need to go do something for somebody else in their free time,” said Melissa Azzam.

The East Texas Crisis Center is funded through grants and with donations such as the one that Nevaeh gave. The money spent for these items can be used for counseling and for other needs.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.