Couple playing lottery since first date wins millions 3 decades later

The pair chose the cash option or $66.9 million – the largest prize claimed so far under Minnesota’s new anonymity law.(Wikipedia)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
MINNESOTA (Gray News) – A married couple in Minnesota hit the Mega Millions jackpot earlier this month, but their lottery story doesn’t begin there.

The pair chose the cash option of $66.9 million – the largest prize claimed so far under Minnesota’s new anonymity law.

The couple shared a pizza and played scratch tickets on their first date in 1990, which also happened to be the day the first scratch tickets were sold in Minnesota, according to Mega Millions.

They have been playing the same numbers for more than three decades, only changing a number or two on occasion.

Ms. Lottery Winner said she recognized the winning Mega Million numbers instantly after the drawing on April 12: 2-8-14-20-31, Mega Ball 17.

After a few hours of sleep, the couple went to work the next day. Ms. Lottery Winner said she only got about five minutes of work done before they started making plans for the future, teaming up with lawyers and a financial advisor.

The pair said their immediate plans are “typical,” with the desire to travel and buy a house and a car.

This is Minnesota’s first Mega Millions jackpot winner since Minnesota joined the game in 2010.

