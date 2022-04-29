Ceremony held at Tyler High in honor of enlisted military seniors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Graduating seniors enlisting in the military at Tyler Legacy High were honored this morning with a breakfast ceremony inside the school’s library.

Senior Kendra Townsend enlisted to join the Marine Corps.

“What inspired me is it has a lot of opportunities that can continue my career for the rest of my life,” said Townsend.

Her parents were both in the Marines, which played a big part in Townsend’s decision.

“Well, me and her mom, it’s kind of exciting for her to carry on our tradition,” said Daniel Townsend, Kendra’s father.

Tyler Legacy Naval Junior ROTC Instructor, James Horner, says that he is amazed that young people want to go into the military for their own personal reasons and for the love of their country.

“Knowing that life is outside of Tyler, Texas knowing that basically they can start their own pathway their own legacy and that’s achievable through the military,” said Horner.

Joel Williams is a senior and said he mainly joined the military for the financial benefits they offer.

“I like the vibe of the army. I love the family, how they represent family and how everyone’s brothers and sisters in the army. I really respect that ... those are the reasons I would like to join,” Williams said.

Williams is already prepared to start waking up bright and early.

“I wake up at 4:30 in the morning. I go to Crunch Fitness at five o’ clock and from five to seven I work out and from seven to eight I take a shower and get ready for school. And from there I go to school. After school I go to work come home and repeat,” said Williams.

