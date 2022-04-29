Car of man missing 9 days in Anderson County found abandoned

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Patrick Delomon Turner, 43, last spoke with his family on April 20. His vehicle was located abandoned in a rural area in Anderson County, but he was nowhere to be found.

Police ask that if you have any information about Turner or where he may be, call them at (903) 731-2254.

Patrick Delomon Turner, 43, was last heard from on April 20. (Palestine Police Dept)

