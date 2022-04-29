Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Car of man missing 9 days in Anderson County found abandoned

Police asking for public’s help locating him
Patrick Delomon Turner, 43
Patrick Delomon Turner, 43(Palestine Police Dept)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Patrick Delomon Turner, 43, last spoke with his family on April 20. His vehicle was located abandoned in a rural area in Anderson County, but he was nowhere to be found.

Police ask that if you have any information about Turner or where he may be, call them at (903) 731-2254.

Patrick Delomon Turner, 43, was last heard from on April 20.
Patrick Delomon Turner, 43, was last heard from on April 20.(Palestine Police Dept)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Longview police officer is seen at the site of a fatal crash between an SUV and a...
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle collision in Longview
Fritz Hager has new music out Thursday, and it went over well, to say the least.
Fritz Hager III sees newly released EP hit number 1 on pop charts Thursday
Crystal Costlow (Source: Henderson County Jail website)
42-year-old Larue woman allegedly used broom, fishing poles, metal rod to attack man
The logo of the 2022 NFL football draft is projected at the Fountains of Bellagio on Wednesday,...
East Texans have names called on final day of NFL Draft
Fritz Hager has new music out Thursday, and it went over well, to say the least.
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances to Top 7 on American Idol

Latest News

Fritz Hager has new music out Thursday, and it went over well, to say the least.
Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances to Top 7 on American Idol
Source: Gray News Media
88-year-old man dies in 3-vehicle wreck on US Highway 96 in Jasper County
Source: Gray News Media
27-year-old woman dies in 3-vehicle wreck on SH 63 in Jasper County
Source: KLTV Staff
East Texans enjoy beautiful spring day at Lake Gladewater
Day at the lake