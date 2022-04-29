Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in student dorm

Laine Hardy.
Laine Hardy.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - American Idol winner and Louisiana native Laine Hardy was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday on a charge of intercepting communications.

Hardy turned himself in to the LSU Police Department after a warrant was issued Thursday, WAFB reported.

“Hardy was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of 15:1303 - Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication,” said LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard.

According to the arrest warrant, a woman and her roommate found a recording device inside their dorm room at Azalea Hall on the LSU campus on April 6. The following day, they reported the finding to police.

She told police she found the recording device, which resembled a phone charger, under her futon, the warrant stated.

The woman said she had been in a prior relationship with Hardy. Police said they found evidence of secret recordings made over 10 different days in February of this year, the warrant stated.

He said in a Facebook post Thursday evening that he received a warrant due to allegations made against him, and he is cooperating with LSU police.

“I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans,” he stated. “However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward.”

Hardy, from French Settlement, Louisiana, won season 17 of the popular show in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

