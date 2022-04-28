WebXtra: Family remembers WWII veteran whose remains were returned to Quinlan

QUINLAN, Texas (KLTV) - A WWII veteran from Quinlan whose remains have been recovered will have a service this weekend.

Frank “Ardith” Norris returns home after 78 years. He was 23 at the time of his death. He will be laid to rest April 30th in Quinlan, next to his family.

Ardith’s nephew Robert Stephen Norris shares his uncle’s accomplishments as a World War ll flight engineer and top turret gunner.

The service will be at 2 p.m. this Saturday at Ford High School in Quinlan.

