Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Family remembers WWII veteran whose remains were returned to Quinlan

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINLAN, Texas (KLTV) - A WWII veteran from Quinlan whose remains have been recovered will have a service this weekend.

Frank “Ardith” Norris returns home after 78 years. He was 23 at the time of his death. He will be laid to rest April 30th in Quinlan, next to his family.

Ardith’s nephew Robert Stephen Norris shares his uncle’s accomplishments as a World War ll flight engineer and top turret gunner.

The service will be at 2 p.m. this Saturday at Ford High School in Quinlan.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Canton homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder
Christopher Peoples, of Rusk, allegedly confessed to murdering a 70-year-old man.
Rusk man allegedly confesses to murder of found body
From left, Lavara Hinton, Perry Hinton, Alex Hinton and David Anderson, all of Panola County,...
Panola County men get federal prison sentences for trafficking meth
Smith County, Texas seal
5 Smith County sex offenders fail residence compliance check
Stanley Wilson
Affidavit: Tyler man torched home after argument with woman

Latest News

City of Marshall
City of Marshall approves curfew for minors
“We make ours, about 36 inches by six foot. So they’re big enough for somebody to actually...
Lufkin Anchor Club participate in ‘Mats that Matter’
Seniors honored with breakfast ceremony for enlisting in the Military.
Ceremony held at Tyler High in honor of enlisted military seniors
During the pandemic and inflation—many East Texans turned to food banks to feed their families....
Tyler Animal Services offers adoption special for dog food donation
Maudi Laird career day
Kilgore Middle School 8th graders explore potential future job options at career day