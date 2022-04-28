Tyler Animal Services offers adoption special for dog food donation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During the pandemic and inflation, many East Texans have turned to food banks to feed their families. Now there’s the growing need for help for four-legged members of our families.

For the month of May, Tyler Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats with the donation of two 35-pound or larger bags of dog food to help restock its Pet Food Bank.

Adoption fees are normally $120 for dogs and $80 for cats.

“This is kind of our food bank for folks that maybe they’re considering surrendering their pet because they can’t feed it,” said Shawn Markmann, director of Tyler Animal Services. “We just give them that food and help them over the financial hurdle.”

The Pet Food Bank has given out over 15,000 pounds of food since 2015.

“If people want to bring us donations and things like that it goes into our pet food bank,” Markmann said. “This is the food that goes back out into the community.”

The food from the Pet Food Bank is not used to feed the animals at the shelter; that is paid for by city-collected taxes.

Instead, many people in the community use this resource to feed their pets during times of need, but inventory is running thin.

“We’re just running really low right now,” Markmann said. “I think there is only a couple bags left on the shelf. As we give that out we need to replenish it.”

Pet food donations are welcome at any time from the community as well, even from those that aren’t looking to adopt a pet.

“If people want to just donate, come on down to the shelter, 4218 Chandler Highway, and you can just bring food to us and we’ll put it on the shelf as well.”

The Pet Food Bank gives food to local rescue places such as Highway 80 Rescue Mission, so they can distribute it as well.

