Affidavit: Tyler man torched home after argument with woman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been arrested and accused of setting a house fire on April 15 which severely injured a woman.

Stanley Paul Wilson Jr., 36, is charged with one count of first-degree arson and two counts of state-jail felony arson. He is being held on a collective bond of $1.5 million.

Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the first-degree charge stems from Wilson having set the house on fire to intentionally destroy it. The second charge is due to a neighboring house being damCoaged and the third is in connection to the injury to a woman. A vehicle next door was also burned.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman who was alone inside the house during the fire had an altercation with Wilson earlier in the night about his stealing her belongings. The woman said later she was in her bedroom when she saw smoke coming into the house from the garage area. She said she had to get on the floor to find her way through the smoke to the front door to escape. When she opened that door, she said a rush of air came in and then she was suddenly enveloped in flames. She suffered second-degree burns and was taken to a Tyler hospital. She was then transferred to Dallas’ Parkland Burn Unit, the affidavit says.

When police spoke with Wilson after the fire, they say they asked him if he was at 822 Mockingbird Lane that night. He said no, the affidavit says. He stated that he had seen the fire in the distance and saw the fire trucks headed that way from all directions. He said he had nothing to do with the fire. He admitted that he does sleep outside the house, between the laundry and the house, but that he doesn’t go inside the house. He said he only hangs around there at night.

He also said, according to the affidavit, that he burns stuff in the fire pit on the end of the house closest to the laundry, but denied being at the house prior to the house fire that night.

He also implied to police, they said, that the woman who stayed in the house was careless and probably started the fire herself. He said he did not know her name.

When police checked out surveillance video from a nearby business, they said they could see that Wilson actually was in and around the back yard of the house in the early morning hours of April 15, just before the house caught on fire. The video showed that Wilson had several fires burning in the yard, and that one of the fires caused the house to burn.

The investigator asked Wilson if he knew the lady was at the house that night, and he said he did. In the video, it shows that he did not notify any emergency personnel that there was someone inside, and in fact, he traveled in a direction that kept him from being too close to the scene of the fire.

Police arrested Wilson based on the surveillance video, the location of the origin of the fire, the available combustibles in the immediate area, and Wilson’s denial of being involved or even being at 822 Mockingbird Lane prior to the fire, as well as his actions after the fire, the affidavit says.

