Thursday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! A warm front has now totally cleared East Texas which is why south winds have returned and why our afternoon highs ranged from the upper 70s to the middle 80s! Skies will remain partly to mostly clear until midnight, then cloud cover will move back over the area before sunrise tomorrow morning. Our Friday will begin with partly to mostly cloudy skies and mild temps in the middle 60s, but thanks to even breezier southerly winds we can all expect a slightly warmer afternoon as highs top off in the lower to middle 80s. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday as a cold front moves in and stalls over portions of East Texas. This does not look like a wash-out forecast, but we will have to share the weekend with some rain so please remain weather alert and keep the umbrella handy. Storm chances ramp up on Monday and the Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern half of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for scattered strong to severe storms. Please remain weather alert and monitor the forecast for more updates. Next Tuesday trends mostly dry before better shots of rain arrive with another cold front late next Wednesday. This will certainly be a more active stretch of weather here in East Texas. Lets hope that most storms will behave and JUST bring the much appreciated rain for the first week of May.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.