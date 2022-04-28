Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Thanks to some breezy southerly winds we can all expect a warmer afternoon today as highs top off in the lower to middle 80s. Skies will see a fair mix of sun and clouds, but we will stay dry today as well as tomorrow. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday as a cold front moves in and stalls over northern portions of East Texas. This does not look like a wash-out forecast, but we will have to share the weekend with some rain so please remain weather alert and keep the umbrella handy, especially if you have any fun outdoor events planned. Storm chances ramp up on Monday and the Storm Prediction Center has already placed the northern half of East Texas under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for scattered strong to severe storms. Please remain weather alert and monitor the forecast for more updates. Next Tuesday trends mostly dry before better shots of rain arrive with another cold front late next Wednesday.

