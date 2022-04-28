Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Border Patrol agents find 40 migrants in metal box

40 Migrants Entrapped in Metal Box
40 Migrants Entrapped in Metal Box(US Customs and Border)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol on Monday discovered 40 undocumented immigrants were being smuggled into the United States inside a metal box being hauled by a trailer.

The discovery was made at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint on April 26.

The driver of the truck pulling a flatbed trailer carrying large metal sided boxes was referred to a secondary inspection area where the agents observed a vent on one of the boxes.

When the agents removed the vent, they found 40 migrants in a seated position trapped inside.

The metal sided box had to be broken apart by unscrewing multiple bolts using a power tool found in the truck and the box had no other opening or means of escape for the occupants.

Officials said the undocumented immigrants were from Central America and Mexico. The migrants and the driver, a U.S. citizen, were taken into custody.

A search of the truck revealed the power tool, a handgun, and loaded magazines. The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the truck, trailer, weapon, and magazines.

The driver’s name was not revealed by federal authorities.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation
Canton homeowner shoots, kills armed intruder
Christopher Peoples, of Rusk, allegedly confessed to murdering a 70-year-old man.
Rusk man allegedly confesses to murder of found body
From left, Lavara Hinton, Perry Hinton, Alex Hinton and David Anderson, all of Panola County,...
Panola County men get federal prison sentences for trafficking meth
Smith County, Texas seal
5 Smith County sex offenders fail residence compliance check
Stanley Wilson
Affidavit: Tyler man torched home after argument with woman

Latest News

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at a...
Teen arrested after mother noticed son had gun at Texas school drop-off
Billy Chemirmir
Accused killer of 18 in Dallas sentenced to life
Kelly Renee Poole was arrested Thursday in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in...
Nacogdoches woman arrested in connection with 2-vehicle fatal crash
Hawkins convenience store shooting
Hawkins police investigating convenience store shooting
Polish Jews captured by Germans
Dallas Holocaust survivor, museum founder dies of cancer