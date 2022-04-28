SFA baseball team hosting key series this weekend against Abilene Christian

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University baseball team will host a key series this weekend against Abilene Christian at Jaycees Field.

KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked to Coach Cardenas about the series.

The Wildcats are 8-10 in WAC play. SFA is 7-11 and sits in fifth place in the league’s Southwest Division. The Jacks are just a game behind ACU for the final spot in the WAC tournament and two games behind UT-Rio Grande Valley.

With 12 games to go, SFA can jump into the tournament field or take a major step back.

The first pitch Friday is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s game is set for a 2 p.m. start, and Sunday is a 1 p.m. start.

