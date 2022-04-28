Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk man allegedly confesses to murder of found body

Christopher Peoples, of Rusk, allegedly confessed to murdering a 70-year-old man.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk man is accused of murder after allegedly confessing to killing a 70-year-old man.

According to a report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Valentine Sanchez, 70, of Rusk, was found dead in the area of Dixon Street and MLK Drive in Rusk on Friday. Christopher Peoples, 45, of Rusk, was identified as a person of interest and was subsequently arrested at 1 a.m. the following Saturday. He was initially arrested on a charge of evading arrest in a motor vehicle. While in custody, Peoples allegedly confessed to murdering Sanchez at a residence on Dixon Street.

Peoples was presented with a capital murder affidavit on Thursday. He remains in custody in the Cherokee County Jail on charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle and capital murder, with bond set at $500,000 and $1,000,000 respectively.

